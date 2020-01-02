Louisiana man accused of pulling a gun on a 9-year-old over taking the last Dr. Pepper

Bottles of Dr Pepper sit on a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE) — A 39-year-old West Monroe man is starting the new year behind bars. Deputies say it’s because he held a gun to the head of a child for taking his last Dr. Pepper.

On January 1, 2020, Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home off LA 3033 for a domestic aggravated battery complaint.

When they arrived, deputies say they talked to a 9-year-old boy, who said his father, Chad Kinnaird, became angry with him for drinking the last Dr. Pepper back on December 28.

Chad Kinnaird / Courtesy: OPSO

Deputies say Kinnaird had held a loaded .32 caliber handgun against the boy’s head. Kinnaird was mirandized by deputies, and he denied the allegations.

Kinnaird is charged with Violation of a Protective Order and Domestic Abuse Battery/Child Endangerment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now