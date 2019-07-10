Louisiana mother, father arrested after admitting to smoking meth; 7-year-old child witnesses

(WEST MONROE, La.) — A West Monroe mother and father have been arrested after police say their son witnessed them smoking meth.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Camp Drive Tuesday afternoon in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, 25-year-old Alisha Neighbors told police that 47-year-old Larry Moore showed up to the location with their three children, a 2-year-old, 6-year-old, and 7-year-old.

Neighbors also told police that Moore began chasing her and once he stopped, he snatched the 2-year-old up by the arm and then began dragging both the 2-year-old and 6-year-old down the road with their legs dragging across the pavement.

Deputies spoke with two witnesses that confirm what Neighbors had said. Neighbors then told police that she and Moore had smoked meth earlier in the day inside their home on Lenwil Street while the children were inside.

The couple’s 7-year-old son told police that he saw his mother and father smoking out of “a plastic pipe that has three round balls on it.” Deputies were able to find a glass pipe at the home on Lenwil Street that matched the description that the child gave.

When questioned about the whole incident, Moore told police that he “might have drug the children to get them away from Neighbors.” Moore also told police he did smoke meth while at the Lenwil Street home, but believes that the children were outside.

Both Moore and Neighbors were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Moore is charged with 2 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles and 1 count of Drugs in Presence of Persons under 17. His bond has not been set at this time.

Neighbors is charged with 1 count of Drugs in Presence of Persons under 17. Her bond has not been set at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now