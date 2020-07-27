‘Love will make you do crazy things’ said woman who set apartment on fire, officials say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on arson charges last week.

The incident happened in an apartment in the town of Martinez on Tuesday, according to Columbia County deputies.

Reports say Ashley McCullough set fire to her own apartment on the 400 block of Ridge Crossing in Martinez.

Witnesses at at the Ridge Crossing Apartments said that McCullough said, “Love will make you do crazy things.”

McCullough was charged with first-degree arson and being held at the Columbia County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the fire.

