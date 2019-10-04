Lovin’ it! The McRib returns next week

(CNN) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite!

On Thursday, the fast-food chain announced the McRib will return to menus next week.

The iconic sandwich, which McDonald’s launched in 1981, features a seasoned boneless pork patty, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style sesame seed bun.

Not every location is getting the popular menu item.

McDonald’s says the sandwich will appear at just over 10,000 restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

The McRib could go on sale as soon as Monday, Oct. 7.

