Lowering of US, NC flags to half-staff in honor of NC native Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez

(WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday in honor of Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, who lost his life during an attack in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Gutierrez, who was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, was stationed at Fort Bragg before his assignment to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

In tribute, flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Sunday.

“We are grateful for Sgt. Gutierrez’s service, and our prayers are with his loved ones and all who are mourning,” said Governor Cooper.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

