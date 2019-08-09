Lucky Charms debuts marshmallow-only bags

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Starting in September, you will no longer have to dig through your cereal bowl to pick out the Lucky Charms marshmallows!

Lucky Charms announced it will begin selling marshmallow-only bags thanks to a collaboration with Jet-Puffed.

“Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious,” the cereal brand tweeted.

Rest assured, the marshmallows are still in the form of green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars, just bigger.

The 7-ounce bags will be available at stores nationwide in September and sell for $1.50.

