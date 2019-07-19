Luke Combs announced as first performer for 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WNCN) – Luke Combs has been announced as the first performer for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival.

CCMF made the announcement on Facebook on Friday morning.

Please welcome back to the CCMF Fam, OUR FIRST CCMF 2020 HEADLINER, the multi-platinum, #1 singer/songwriter from… Posted by Carolina Country Music Fest on Friday, July 19, 2019

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach.

Combs’ debut album “This One’s For You” garnered much attention for the country singer. The album’s first five singles—3x platinum “Hurricane,” 3x platinum “When It Rains It Pours,” platinum “One Number Away,” platinum “She Got The Best of Me” and 2x platinum “Beautiful Crazy”—have all reached #1 making Combs the first artist ever to score five consecutive career-opening #1’s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

He has won Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music awards. Combs is an Asheville, North Carolina native, according to CCMF’s website.

