RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A luxury Swiss watchmaker has chosen Raleigh as the next place to invest millions of dollars and bring new jobs.

Audemars Piguet, the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer based in Le Brassus, Switzerland, announced plans to invest $22 million and create 105 new jobs.

“It’s great to see another prestigious, international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment, and extraordinary quality of life,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

The company’s new watch service center will be coming to Iron Works, a mixed-use development on Atlantic Avenue.

Wake County Economic Development says Audemars Piguet employs almost 3,000 people, operates 97 points of sales globally, and keeps growing internationally while focusing on qualitative development, employee well-being, and sustainability.

“When our employees visited Raleigh and the Triangle area, they said it felt like home. Quality of life, schools, healthcare, culture, and safe communities were the major considerations for our teams. We are excited to move to the dynamic City of Raleigh and look forward to settling into the area,” said Francois-Henry Bennahmias, Chief Executive Officer of Audemars Piguet. “This represents an important step in the development of our American Service Center, which is key to our future business.”

The company will be leasing a 63,000-square-foot office, the largest new-to-market office lease of the year for the city.

The Wake County Economic Development says the announcement follows investments from apparel, luxury, and lifestyle brands like Peter Millar, Johnnie O, Raleigh Denim Workshop, and the Bal Harbour pop-up experience.

“This announcement shows the versatility of the business ecosystem in Raleigh,” said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “Audemars Piguet is joining a dynamic community with diverse industry, first-class talent, and a wonderful quality of life. We are excited to welcome this global luxury watch brand to Raleigh.”

The watch service center will be in what is referred to as a ‘targeted growth area’ These are parts of the county identified to promote economic mobility in strategic communities that have not historically benefited from the region’s economic growth.

“We’re excited that a company of this size and stature will create new jobs in a part of the county that is ripe for investment,” said Chair Shinica Thomas of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. “Audemars Piguet saw the potential this area offers and knew it was the right place to grow their business while providing their employees with access to incredible schools, excellent healthcare, and a quality of life that is second to none.”