Lyft responds after driver accused of raping passenger in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) – Police have arrested a Lyft driver on suspicion of raping a female passenger in the South Bay.

San Bruno police say the 25-year-old victim told investigators she scheduled the ride early Saturday while intoxicated at a bar in San Mateo and passed out in the back seat.

Detectives say the driver, Tonye Kolokolo, took the woman to his residence without her permission and raped her.

The 46-year-old faces charges of false imprisonment and rape.

Lyft has released the following statement in response to the incident:

“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. What is being described is terrifying and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have reached out to the rider since the incident. We are working with the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.” Lyft

