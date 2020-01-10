MacDill lockdown lifted; suspect found in Hernando County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated unfounded reports of an armed person nearby.

People on the base received an alert regarding the lockdown around 7 a.m. Friday. MacDill officials later said the lockdown had been lifted.

According to police in St. Petersburg, a 54-year-old man had armed himself with a gun and went to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend on Gandy Boulevard, and vandalized their door and a vehicle. Police said they got word he may be near the base, but the man was found in Hernando County.

He is now in the custody of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information was not immediately available.

