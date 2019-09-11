Madonna banning cell phones for all future performances

(WTNH) – If you plan to see Madonna in concert, you’ll have to put away your smartphone.
Madonna’s upcoming Madame X Tour will be device free.
Fans attending a concert will be required to put their phones in pouches ahead of the event.
Take a look at the full Madame X Tour schedule and get tickets here.
