Madonna banning cell phones for all future performances

(WTNH) – If you plan to see Madonna in concert, you’ll have to put away your smartphone.

Madonna’s upcoming Madame X Tour will be device free.

Fans attending a concert will be required to put their phones in pouches ahead of the event.

