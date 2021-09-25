Magnitude 2.5 earthquake hits western NC, two other states Saturday morning

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake touched down in western North Carolina early Saturday morning. USGS reported the quake was felt in three states. (Graphic: Melissa LeFevre, CBS 17)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected Saturday morning in Asheville, Marshall and two other surrounding states just before 4:30 a.m.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quakes epicenter happened approximately 19.3 miles west northwest of Asheville and 10.6 miles west southwest of Marshall, North Carolina. Additionally, USGS reported it was also felt in Greeneville, Tennessee and Columbia, South Carolina.

Additionally, the depth of the earthquake was reported as 5km in depth.