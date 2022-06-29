ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon near Elgin, South Carolina, which is just northeast of Columbia.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened at 2:43 p.m. just east of Elgin in Kershaw County.
The USGS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of around 1.7 kilometers.
More than three dozen earthquakes of at least magnitude 1.0 have been reported in the Elgin area since late 2021.
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, along with 4 smaller earthquakes, shook the same area on Sunday.
Sunday’s magnitude 3.4 earthquake was the strongest to hit that area since this swarm of earthquakes began.