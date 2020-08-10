Major fire at Lake Luzerne home belonging to Rachael Ray

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (WTEN/WNCN) – A major house fire Sunday night in Lake Luzerne is at the home of chef and talk show host Rachel Ray.

Firefighters began battling the blaze around 8 p.m. on Chuckwagon Trail. Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr says he was told the home belongs to Rachel Ray, and at this time there are no injuries.

A retired fire official at the scene said that Ray was at home when the fire broke out, but she was able to get out of the house with no injuries.

Photos posted by Kenneth Dickinson showed large flames coming from the expansive home.

Dickinson said that at least 11 fire departments responded to the scene, however only about two units can get near the home to fight the blaze because it is on a steep hill.

The fire was still underway after 11 p.m. Sunday, Dickinson said.

“Hi and thanks for the concern. Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe. The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent,” Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiell said in a statement.

