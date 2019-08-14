Major storm response could be impacted as NCDOT is forced to lay off up to 1,100 workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Response to a major storm could be impacted as North Carolina prepares to lay off hundreds of workers.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is trying to determine which employees will be impacted.

In the last few years, this state has seen major flooding from hurricanes. Several other storms have also caused the state to have to spend much more to clean up damage than in the past.

Because there’s less money available, the NCDOT is looking at about 1,100 temporary and contract jobs that could be cut.

About half of those workers could be laid off in the next couple of weeks.

For about a decade, the state spent around $65 million a year on storm response. That has recently jumped to more than $225 million.

NCDOT’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Lewis explained what will happen if we have another major storm like Matthew or Florence.

“We’re very limited on how we can respond. That’s a lot of the reason why we’re trying to reduce our expenditure now. We know we have an obligation to the people of North Carolina to keep the roadways safe.”

Road projects already underway will continue despite any layoffs, officials said.

The funding for those comes from a separate pot of money.

Another issue driving all of this is lawsuits.

North Carolina has spent more than $300 million settling cases tied to the Map Act. North Carolina’s Supreme Court found it was illegal the way the state was holding onto land for future projects without letting property owners develop it.

