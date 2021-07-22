Massive internet outage takes down major websites

A widespread internet outage is impacting hundreds of websites including Amazon, UPS, Southwest Airlines, and more.



The cause for the outage remains unknown, however, Akamai global content delivery network has confirmed a widespread issue to its Edge DNS service.

In a statement, Akamai said they are “aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service.”

According to DownDetector, the outage is impacting PlayStation, Fidelity, FedEx, UPS, AirBNB, Home Depot, Disney, and more.

In a statement on its website, Oracle acknowledged the Akamai issue is impacting its web services.

Developing…