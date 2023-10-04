DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University’s campus is in mourning just two days after Angela Risi, a graduate student, died in a double shooting on Worth Street in Durham.

On Wednesday night in a private service at the arch, friends and classmates of Risi remembered the talented dancer.

Duke said she was a second-year graduate student in the Master of Fine Arts in Dance program. Originally from California, Risi spent time performing dance routines across the country.

While living in Chicago, the 30-year-old performed a holiday dance on television. Her friends and colleagues at Duke tell CBS 17 it’s one of the many examples of her gifted talent.

A statement from the school said in part “The Duke community joins in their shock and sadness at this tragic loss. Counselors are providing support to members of the close-knit dance program and to anyone at Duke struggling with this terrible news.”

An email to staff and students obtained by CBS 17 from Director of Graduate Studies in Dance Sarah Wilbur said in part “Angela’s kindness and deep intelligence were evident to all who were fortunate enough to work with her – faculty, staff, students, and alums. Our hearts go out to her chosen and biological family as they navigate the immeasurable depth of a sudden loss that just makes no sense.”

According to the University of Chicago, Risi also spent more than two years at the school as an assistant in the Department of Music. And her LinkedIn page said she secured a certification in mental health first aid during her time there.

CBS 17 asked Durham police several times to confirm if they’ve arrested anyone. But they are only telling us the case remains under investigation.

We’re working to learn more about Risi’s life and legacy.