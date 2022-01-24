Mako Medical opens new COVID testing site in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Mako Medical opened a new testing site Monday at Highland Baptist Church in Garner.

It comes less than a week after the opening was postponed because of the winter weather.

Workers with Mako started seeing patients at 7 a.m. and they said there were only two people waiting for them to open up.

Bernice Rogers lives in Garner and says there aren’t a lot of places to get tested out here so this was an easier option than driving to Raleigh to get it done.

“It’s very convenient. When I heard about that, I decided I’d come out here and check it out,” Rogers said.

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.