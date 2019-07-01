Man accused of exposing his genitals, masturbating in front of mother, 3 kids in NC city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was arrested Saturday after police say he exposed himself to a mother and her three children in east Charlotte.

Douglas Wayne Parsons, 54, is charged with three felony counts of indecent exposure to a minor, three felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they got a call around 2:10 p.m. Saturday about a man who exposed his genitals and began to masturbate in front of the mother and her children on Eastcrest Drive, just off of Central Avenue.

Officers quickly began canvassing the area and talking to members of the community and soon identified Parsons as the suspect. He was located several miles away near the intersection of North College Street and East 12th Street and taken into custody.

After being taken to police headquarters for questioning, Parsons was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and booked on the charges. He is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now