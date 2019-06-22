Man accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls at Dunkin’ Donuts in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police say charges have been filed against a 56-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching two girls at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Williamsburg police said James Michael Concannon was taken into custody after officers were called to a Dunkin’ Donuts location on Richmond Road around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers spoke with the girls, ages 8 and 15, as well as their parents. The girls and Concannon did not know each other, police said.

Officers found Concannon just outside the business. He was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on charges of aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and public intoxication.

Concannon was arraigned on the charges in the Williamsburg/James City County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. His next court appearance is slated for July 12.

Police told WAVY they do not believe there are other victims. Master Police Officer Charles Ericsson said, “Whenever there’s children involved we go above and beyond to make sure they’ll remain safe.”

WAVY looked into court documents and found Concannon has a history of DUIs and pubic intoxication dating back three years.

Latest news from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now