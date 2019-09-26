Man accused of recording in WakeMed bathroom appears in court as new victims identified

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the investigation into a man accused of recording women at WakeMed in Raleigh.

While he wasn’t employed by WakeMed, a spokesperson for the hospital says he was employed by a contractor doing work at the facility.

New victims have been linked to a man accused of placing a video camcorder in WakeMed bathrooms for peeping purposes.

Adrian Casablanca, 54, of Durham, appeared in court Thursday afternoon after he was booked on additional charges. Court documents show police have identified four more victims.

Casablanca is charged with felony secret peeping and installing a secret recording device in a woman’s bathroom. He was arrested on September 16 on the same charges.

The new charges are a result of more victims of Casablanca’s alleged peeping. Victims range in age from 33 to 42, according to court documents.

On Sept. 24, Casablanca was charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor after investigators said he recorded a 6-year-old in the hospital bathroom.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected back in court on Oct. 8.

WakeMed released a statement that reads:

“This individual was not a WakeMed employee. He worked for a company contracted to do work at our facility. As always, the safety of our employees, patients and visitors is of the utmost importance. Our Campus Police & Public Safety team works tirelessly to protect and serve, and it was due to their efforts that the individual was identified quickly and the warrants for arrest issued.”

Casablanca works for T & H Electrical Corp., based in Wilson. The company released a statement on Thursday:

“T & H Electrical Corporation was notified Monday morning (9/16/19) that its employee Adrian Casablanca was arrested Monday following an investigation into a camera being placed in a bathroom at WakeMed Raleigh. Mr. Casablanca has been an employee since 2011. He has been placed on suspension from work pending completion of the investigation into the alleged incident. The company, when requested, will cooperate fully with the investigation and will have no further comment as this is a personnel matter.”

