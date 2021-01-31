Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old at a Myrtle Beach resort, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Fredrick Donell Lewis, 44, of Nesmith, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lewis allegedly inappropriately touched the victim in September at Camelot by the Sea, according to the warrant. The incident was reported to police in December and a forensic analysis was done in January.

He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 less than four hours after being booked, according to booking records.

