FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have arrested a Fayetteville man they say shot at police who were serving a high-risk warrant.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Thursday said Darius Jovan Clements, 21, faces eight charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

He was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $145,000 secured bond.

The arrest came one day after the department’s emergency response team, its gang unit and its aggravated assault unit were searching for a “violent felon” in the 2000 block of Spokane Road — the same city block of Clements’ listed address.

Police say multiple suspects inside the home shot at officers while they were outside. There were no injuries reported.

Clements also faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with single charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opiates, felony maintaining a dwelling for keeping and selling a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuna.