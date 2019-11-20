Man accused of stalking, sending sexual messages to underage ‘Nashville’ actress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man stalked a former star of the TV show “Nashville” and sent the child sexually explicit messages, including an image of a woman he raped at gunpoint, an arrest report alleges.

Court documents show Joshua Andrew Stephen Fox was charged Tuesday with aggravated stalking and solicitation of a minor following an investigation that spanned several years.

According to a warrant, the FBI was investigating Fox’s internet activity pertaining to the stalking of the Stella family. The paperwork states an FBI special agent met with Fox on Nov. 8, 2018 at Panera Bread on 21st Avenue South near the Vanderbilt University campus after Fox allegedly sent a “sexual invitation” to Maisy Stella, requesting she meet him for sex. The agent ordered Fox to stop any and all direct or indirect contact with the Stella family.

Investigators said Fox temporarily deactivated social media accounts that he associated with the Stella family, but then reactivated them a few days later and continued messaging Maisy, who was 14 years old at the time.

The police report alleges Fox sent Maisy an estimated 85 messages and videos through Facebook on Nov. 11, 2018, asking the child star to call him. The next day, Fox reportedly sent music videos and messages to Maisy, several of which were sexual in nature, in an attempt to get the teenager to call him, so they could have sex.

Within the next few days, investigators said Fox sent Maisy a picture of a woman he had kidnapped and raped at gunpoint. The woman reported the incident the following day and Fox was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina, then transferred to Smith County, Tennessee to face rape and kidnapping charges.

Fox was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning and released hours later on an $80,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now