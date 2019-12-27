Man arrested after claiming he found his nephew wrapped in plastic bag on his porch

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WNCN) – A Kentucky man was arrested after he claimed he found his nephew wrapped in a plastic bag on his porch, WYMT reported.

Investigators said 64-year-old Jackie Hall made it up. They said in a news release that they found Hall intoxicated and belligerent when they arrived at his home early in the morning on Christmas Eve.

Hall, after a struggle, was taken to the Laurel County Corrections Center. He is facing multiple charges, WYMT reported.

