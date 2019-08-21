Man arrested after trying to use band-aids to fix flat tire

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) –A California man was arrested while trying to fix his flat tires with band-aids and gauze.

Police in Mission Viejo say they got a call about a suspicious man on Monday.

Officers found the man with a parked car that had two flat tires, as he was trying to repair them with medical supplies.

The 26-year-old man was arrested because deputies believe he was under the influence of drugs.

