MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) –A California man was arrested while trying to fix his flat tires with band-aids and gauze.
Police in Mission Viejo say they got a call about a suspicious man on Monday.
Officers found the man with a parked car that had two flat tires, as he was trying to repair them with medical supplies.
The 26-year-old man was arrested because deputies believe he was under the influence of drugs.
- Man arrested after trying to use band-aids to fix flat tire
- Trump revives suggestion he’d end birthright citizenship
- Naked man dies following high-speed pursuit in Tennessee
- U.S. athletes punished for protesting at Pan American Games
- Trump moves to end limits on detention of migrant children
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now