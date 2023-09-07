MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested at an ATM in Morrisville for several counts relating to financial forgery.

According to the Morrisville Police Department, MiyKael Faulcon was taken into custody on the morning of Aug. 24 at an ATM at Fidelity Bank.

He was charged with the following felonies:

10 counts obtaining property by false pretenses

10 counts uttering forged instruments

10 counts financial card forgery

1 count encoding device

1 count five or more counterfeit instruments

According to Morrisville police, Faulcon had been under investigation for two years by multiple agencies.

A spokesperson for the Town of Morrisville said other agencies had started an investigation into the crimes starting in 2021, but Morrisville police became aware when the first incident was reported to them on Sept. 21, 2022.

Originally just Durham police were involved, the spokesperson said, but other agencies also began investigating Faulcon as he hit financial institutions in both Durham and Wake counties.

Faulcon was given a $75,000 secured bond.