FAIRMONT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested in South Carolina in connection with a deadly shooting in Fairmount, N.C.

Deputies said they responding to a shooting call and found Darrell Ford, 32, in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

Ford was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

According to deputies, Lake View Police Department officers detained James Allen Fulton, 47, in South Carolina in connection to the shooting.

Fulton was charged with second degree murder, deputies said.

Deputies said this shooting was related to an “ongoing family dispute.”

If you have any information related to this, contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.