Man arrested in a shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 at Fayetteville gathering

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 18-year-old Darrion Tyler was killed in a shooting that happened at a home in the 300 block of Gillespie Street during a gathering Friday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the home just before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Tyler suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While officers were at the scene, two other victims arrived at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed there was a gathering at the home that resulted in a disturbance. During the disturbance, 21-year-old Jamese Herring began shooting.

Herring, of the 300 block of Gillespie Street, has been arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Darrion Tyler.

Herring is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.