Man arrested in connection with coughing incident at SC Walmart

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged after deputies said he deliberately caused a scene by coughing on merchandise at the Walmart in Boiling Springs, South Carolina.

Video of the incident first surfaced on July 21.

Lt. Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Kyle Christopher Arendell, of Spartanburg was charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property in connection with the incident.

Arendell was arrested Thursday and bond was set at $6,000.

Walmart confirmed the incident took place Sunday at its store, located at 4000 Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

A spokeswoman for Walmart gave the following statement via email: