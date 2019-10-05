Man arrested in crash that killed sanitation worker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Louisiana State troopers arrested a man in connection with a July crash that killed a sanitation worker.

Troopers charged Vincent Dipuma with negligent homicide. Investigators say Dipuma’s actions leading up to the crash with 40-year-old Ricky Mitchell were negligent.

Mitchell died on July 29 in a two-car crash on Jefferson Highway near Castle Ridge Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2017 Freightliner garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of Jefferson Highway.

Mitchell, an employee for a local trash collecting company, was standing behind the truck, officials said.

At the same time, 62-year-old Vincent Dipuma of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 73 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the investigation. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet struck Mitchell and the rear of the Freightliner, officials said. Mitchell died.

Dipuma was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

