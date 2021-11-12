Man arrested in Raleigh carjacking, 2nd carjacking under investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with a Thursday evening carjacking that occurred near the intersection of Creedmoor Road and Glenwood Avenue.

John Wesley Jones (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Just after 5 p.m., the suspect approached two people in the 5000 block of Isabella Canon Drive and assaulted them, and left in their vehicle, police said.

The victims were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

John Wesley Jones of Raleigh was later arrested early Friday in connection with the carjacking.

Jones has been charged with:

Breaking and entering

Terrorize or injure

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

Larceny of motor vehicle

A second carjacking took place 10 minutes later in the 2100 block of East Millbrook Road and is not related to the Isabella Canon Drive incident, police said.

The second carjacking remains under investigation. No suspect has been identified.

The victim was not injured and the vehicle was recovered in Asheboro.