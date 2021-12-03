Man arrested in Rocky Mount shooting that left victim in critical condition

Elbert Allen

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that left another man in critical condition on Thursday.

Officers responded to the shooting just around 9:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hargrove Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a man lying in the roadway. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested 29-year-old Elbert Allen.

Allen was charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is in custody at the Edgecombe County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond.

