Man arrested in Sampson County for weekend stabbing death of Goldsboro man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Tuesday for the Sunday stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in Goldsboro, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Cornell Perry Ashford, 24, is charged with murder. He was arrested in Sampson County by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Deputies responded to a stabbing call along the 900 block of Dollard Town Road on Sunday just before 11:20 a.m.

Endeavor Justen McDonald was found lying outside the home in the driveway. He died at the scene, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation determined that McDonald and another man got into a physical altercation. During the altercation, a second man, armed with a knife, got involved.

Ashford’s arrest stemmed from an anonymous tip, authorities said. He is being held on no bond.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now