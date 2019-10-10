Man arrested; two suspects on the run after Greenville police chase ends in crash

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department said one person has been arrested and two more are on the run, after a police chase ended in a crash on Wednesday.



Police said just before 6:00 p.m., officers with the Greenville Police Gang Unit tried to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV in the parking lot of Dicks Sporting Goods at 3500 Galleria Drive.



According to officers, the SUV did not stop, but intentionally slammed on the brakes, causing a police car to crash into it.



After the crash, one passenger, Terrance Ronneail Lloyd, jumped out of the SUV and ran from officers, but he was quickly arrested.



The SUV, with two people inside, left the scene, leading officers on a chase into the parking lot of Sterling Pointe Apartments, where the SUV crashed into a dumpster.



The two people then left the SUV and ran from officers on-foot, and they have not yet been captured, police said.



Police charged Lloyd with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting an Officer and Injury to Real Property.



No injuries were reported from the chase.



Police said more arrests and additional charges are pending in the case, as the investigation continues.

