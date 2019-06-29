Man busted with cocaine, meth along I-95 in NC, deputies say

Orlando Lopez in a photo from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – A Florida man is in custody after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies found meth and cocaine in his SUV during a traffic stop.

Orlando Lopez, 43, of Palm Coast, Florida is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking cocaine, among several other drug-related charges, according to deputies.

Lopez was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday after deputies stopped his SUV around mile marker 6 on the northbound side of I-95.

Deputies found 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of meth in his 2019 Nissan Rogue, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The other charges Lopez faces are: possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a

controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lopez is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now