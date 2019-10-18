Man calls police on neighbor with Michael Myers mask facing home

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police say a Bissell Dr. resident called them about his neighbor’s Halloween decorations.

One of those decorations is a mask from the Halloween movie series, the one worn by fictional killer Michael Myers.

According to the police, the mask was facing the complainant’s house, and he wanted it moved.

Police did nothing about it, saying they legally couldn’t move the mask.

