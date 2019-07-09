Man caught on camera stealing supplies meant for diabetic teen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man contacted 10 On Your Side after someone stole a package of supplies for his diabetic daughter.

“If you’re asking me if I’m angry, yeah,” said Jason Plunk. “I’m furious.”

Plunk was away on business when he got an alert that someone was at his door step. He soon learned that someone was up to no good.

Last Wednesday, Plunk had a package delivered to his house on Antonick Lane. It wasn’t on the doorstep 30 minutes before someone took it.

The suspect with a baby carrier in hand walked up, put the package in the carrier and walked away. He didn’t know a camera was rolling and had no idea how important that box was.

“It’s amazing first off,” Plunk added. “He is using a child’s seat to steal medical supplies from a kid. It kills me.”

What he took were medical supplies for Plunk’s 15-year-old diabetic daughter to measure her blood sugar levels. The package came with a price tag of $3,000.

“They are useless to this guy,” Plunk said. “That’s the thing that gets me. They are useless to anybody but her.”

Plunk shared the video with neighbors, and on Wednesday night someone saw the suspect walking around. Police arrested 33-year-old Jason Smith and changed him with grand larceny. The medical equipment was found in his trash at his home just down the street.

“I was like you have to be kidding me,” Plunk said. “Really? Who does that? I’m pretty pissed off.”

According to court records, Smith has history of stealing and just got out of prison.

“The police officer asked me are you willing to prosecute this guy?” Plunk added. “Absolutely. Hopefully it’s a deterrent so people see that you can’t get away with crap like this and won’t do it anymore.”

Smith is behind held inside the Virginia Beach jail without bond. He will most likely make his first court appearance Monday.

