Man caught on video trashing cosmetics display in violent rampage

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera destroying a Bloomingdale’s display counter at SoNo Collection Mall.

Jason Gilbertie of Norwalk (Photo: Norwalk Police Department)

The incident happened after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said Jason Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items, throwing them about, and smashing display units.

When a security guard confronted Gilbertie, he is accused of punching the guard and continued throwing products.

Officers were called and were able to restrain the man.

He was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

Reports state the security guard and another person suffered minor injuries.

The reason behind the incident was not immediately available.

