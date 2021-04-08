Man charged after break-in, joyride on ramp at Tennessee Airport

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A helicopter pilot is credited with helping to capture a man who broke into John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville Wednesday night and went on a joyride in a stolen golf cart.

A warrant states airport police responded around 6:30 p.m. to a report of a “suspicious” man who had somehow gained access to the ramp area at the airport off Centennial Boulevard.

As an officer was en-route from Nashville International Airport to John C. Tune Airport, he learned the man had stolen a golf cart and was driving around the ramp area, according to the police report.

Airport police said the man was eventually confronted by a helicopter pilot and was taken into custody when officers arrived.

The 26-year-old suspect was booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night on several charges, including an airport security violation and criminal trespassing.

He was released early Thursday morning on a $1,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories