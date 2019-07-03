Florida man charged after dog found abandoned in gas station dumpster

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was charged with animal abandonment after his dog was found in a crate inside a dumpster at a Bradenton gas station last month, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Earl La France was reportedly caught on surveillance video placing a large item in a dumpster at the Speedway gas station, 11002 E. State Road 64, on June 11.

The 6-month-old pit bull, Daisy, was found by a waste management worker that afternoon.

“I saw a little head pop up. So that’s when I ran around and I saw the puppy in there and I yelled at Ahriel, I said- ‘Ahriel, there’s a dog in that dumpster over there,” Daniel Cormier told 8 On Your Side.

Authorities said someone had previously complained the dog was being kept in a garage at a nearby apartment complex. Using surveillance video, detectives were able to establish LaFrance as the suspect. Then they tracked him down in Sarasota where he was arrested on outstanding warrants from Bay County on June 13.

Once they were able to develop probable cause, deputies charged LaFrance with animal abandonment and driving with a suspended license.

He is currently being held at the Bay County jail on previous charges.

The dog has since been adopted.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

