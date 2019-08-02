Man charged after punching anti-Trump protester outside Cincinnati​ rally

CINCINNATI (CBS NEWS) — A man has been charged after he punched an anti-Trump protester outside the president’s rally in Cincinnati Thursday night. Footage obtained by CBS affiliate WKRC shows Dallas Frazier, 29, being immediately arrested after hitting another man multiple times.

Before President Trump was set to give a speech inside U.S. Bank Arena, video shows Frazier, dressed in a green polo shirt, opening the door of a red pickup truck and going after 61-year-old Mike Alter.

Frazier is seen sizing up the victim and asking, “You want some?” –– before swinging at the man three times and knocking his sunglasses off. Officers then arrest him. Protesters chanted, “lock him up” as he was being led away in handcuffs.

Frazier, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with assault, according to Hamilton County Jail records. He is due in court on Friday.

Alter told WCPO that he was part of larger group of protesters demonstrating outside Mr. Trump’s rally. He said the protests were mostly peaceful until Frazier arrived. According to Alter, Frazier and protesters were yelling back and forth until he stepped out and targeted him.

“(I thought,) ‘What the hell?'” Alter said. “He started just whaling on my head. I didn’t go down, for what that’s worth.”

Mr. Trump, who has been accused of inciting violence, continued to attack Democratic foes inside the rally. He took aim at four liberal congresswomen known as “the Squad,” their party’s urban leaders and potential presidential candidates he could be facing in 2020.

