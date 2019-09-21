Man charged in 2015 Goldsboro shooting death, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Friday they charged a man with murder in the 2015 shooting death of the driver of a car that crashed on railroad tracks.

The incident was reported as a shooting on Aug. 8, 2015, around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Avenue and North Herman Street

When police arrived, they found a car on the railroad tracks just east of the intersection, officials said.

“The vehicle had crashed into the railroad tracks and came to rest on top of the tracks,” Goldsboro police said in a news release.

The driver, Tyron Kasheem Jones, 25, died. A passenger in the car was wounded.

Friday, a warrant for arrest was secured on Dwayne Lee Hardy, the news release said.

Hardy, 35, of Goldsboro is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. He was already in the Wayne County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He is now being held without bond. Hardy’s first court appearance is planned for Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now