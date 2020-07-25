Man charged in hunting incident that killed 9-year-old girl and her dad

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man has been arrested and now faces charges stemming from a deadly hunting incident that happened on New Year’s Day.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, on Barracada Road in Walterboro. During that, two of the hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.

Those hunters were later identified as 30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren.

The incident happened in the woods behind Drawdy’s house. It was the last day of deer hunting season.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said both victims died from “buckshot wounds to the torso” and ruled the death accidental.

A spokesperson for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed Sean Michael Peterson was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with the shooting death of Drawdy and his daughter.



According to court records in Colleton County, Peterson has been charged with two counts of negligent use of firearms while hunting that resulted in death.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is the investigating agency.

