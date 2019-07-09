Man charged in Hurricane Florence scam in NC captured in Las Vegas

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested in Las Vegas on 16 felony warrants for his alleged fraud involving Hurricane Florence damage victims in Beaufort and Pine Knoll Shores.



According to Pine Knoll Shores Police, Jeromy William Thomas, age 40, was recently captured and arrested in Las Vegas and was extradited back to North Carolina on Tuesday to face those felony charges.



Pine Knoll Shores officers say Thomas was cooperative during his arrest and extradition process, and told investigators he would fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation into fraud related to Hurricane Florence victims in Eastern North Carolina.



Thomas was taken to the Carteret County Jail on a $50,000 bond.



Pine Knoll Shores Police say the fraud investigation continues, and they ask anyone with information in this case to call Sgt. Bishop at 252-247-2474 ext 21, or email jbishop@townofpks.com

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

