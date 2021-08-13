Man charged in Moore County murder after chase through Guilford, Randolph counties

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase through the Triad led to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of N.C. Highway 24-27 and Tarry Church Road to assist Fire and Rescue with a man found in the roadway with “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The victim, later identified as Bernabe Bello Mujica, 44, of Biscoe, died on the scene and the deputies began investigating the matter as a homicide.

Shamon Alan Thomas, 20, of Asheboro, was identified as the suspect.

After a chase down Highway 220 through Guilford and Randolph counties, Thomas was arrested by Guilford County sheriff’s deputies.

He was charged with murder, simple assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of fleeing to elude arrest, among other charges.