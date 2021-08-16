Man charged in NC overdose death of woman and her unborn baby in 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man is facing multiple charges after a pregnant woman overdosed on drugs and died in Randolph County in 2019.

Barry Alan Parker, 56, is charged with second-degree murder, murder of an unborn child and felony sell/deliver heroin to a pregnant woman.

Randolph County deputies were called to a home at 1123 Ingram Drive on April 7, 2019, where Amber Leigh Cox was found unresponsive.

Emergency responders tried to save her, but Cox, who was nine months pregnant at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Another man was previously arrested in connection with the case, but charges against him were dropped in November 2019.

Parker was arrested on Monday and taken to the Randolph County jail. His bond was set at $1 million secured.