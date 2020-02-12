Man charged in Texas Walmart shooting appears in federal court

BALTIMORE (AP) — A shooting in Baltimore on Wednesday left a former state corrections officer who had been under investigation dead and two fugitive task force officers wounded, authorities said.

One officer was shot in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were assigned to the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and were trying to serve a warrant for attempted murder, Lutz said. One of the officers is a Baltimore County detective and the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. They were being treated at a hospital, but both were expected to survive.