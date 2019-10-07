Man charged with assaulting woman, pointing gun at her in Moore County, sheriff’s office says

EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Moore County man is being held on a $500,000 bond after being arrested in connection with assaulting a woman, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Sirilo Candido Estrada, 31, of Pinebluff, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and purchasing a firearm in violation of a domestic violence order.

The release said a female victim reported being assaulted and having a gun pointed at her.

“The crime was not a random act of violence and the victim knew her attacker,” the release read.

Estrada is due in court on Wednesday.

