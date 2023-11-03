GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man has been charged with attempted murder on Friday after another man was injured in a shooting two weeks ago.

After an extensive investigation, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nelson Dewon Cannon. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle in motion.

Around 5:26 p.m. on Oct. 23, Goldsboro police and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Myers Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who was in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was transferred to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and has since been released.

Police say at this time bond information on Cannon is pending.

This investigation is ongoing.